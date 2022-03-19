European politicians seek to nominate Ukraine's Zelenskyy for Nobel Peace Prize

A group of European politicians has asked the Nobel Peace Prize Committee to extend the application deadline to allow the nomination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a letter, the group requested the committee “to reopen and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure” to allow the nomination of Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine “in light of historically unprecedented events.”

The original nomination deadline for the award expired at the end of January.

The group includes former Belgian and Estonian Prime Ministers Guy Verhofstadt and Andrus Ansip, ex-EU commissioner Neelie Kroes, former Dutch and Estonian ministers, as well as former and current members of the European Parliament.

The letter argues that making an exception to allow Zelenskyy’s nomination would “show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side.”

At least 780 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and over 1,250 injured since Russia launched war on its western neighbor on Feb. 24, the UN has said, warning the true toll is likely much higher as access to areas of increased hostilities remains limited.

Nearly 3.2 million Ukrainians have also fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency.