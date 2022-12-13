Eva Kaili removed from EU Parliament vice presidency after corruption allegations

Eva Kaili was dismissed Tuesday from the European Parliament's vice presidency over allegations of corruption.

Kaili, one of the 14 vice presidents of the European legislative body from Greece's central-left PASOK-KINAL party, was arrested on Friday by Belgium police after her house was searched on corruption charges allegedly linked to Qatar.

The EU Parliament revealed in a public statement the decision "to terminate the term of office of Vice-President Eva Kaili."

The decision was approved by 625 votes in favor, 1 against and 2 abstentions on Tuesday morning, the statement added.

The EU Parliament will hold a debate this afternoon regarding the suspicions of corruption, European institutions' transparency and accountability, and "vote on a resolution on the matter on Thursday at around noon," according to the statement.

EU Parliament's head Roberta Metsola said in a tweet "this decision is effective immediately," adding: "We will continue to fully cooperate with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities."

Kaili's father was also detained after police found him in possession of a large amount of cash in a suitcase, local reports showed.

The European Parliament will launch an "internal" investigation over corruption charges. Metsola previously said that "there will be no sweeping under the carpet."

Qatar has dismissed "baseless and gravely misinformed" allegations, "categorically rejecting any attempts to associate it with accusations of misconduct."