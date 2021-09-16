False bomb threat triggers evacuation in Spain's Oviedo

The city center of Spain's northern Oviedo was evacuated on Thursday morning after a bomb threat, which later turned out to be false.

According to the Spanish official news agency EFE, police received the bomb threat via telephone that there was an explosive device in a parking lot.

The police immediately evacuated the city center of Oviedo as a precaution and increased security measures near the courthouse.

After about one and a half hours of investigation, police concluded that the bomb threat was false and allowed employees to return to their workplaces.

