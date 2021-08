A firefighting plane crashed on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Sunday while it was responding to a fire there, authorities said.

The Fire Service said the pilot of the airplane, picked up by another firefighting aircraft on the island of Ionian, survived.

The aircraft was responding to a small-scale fire in the Lagopodo-Macherado area.

Greece has been fighting wildfires for six days with thousands of people have been evacuated so far.

AA