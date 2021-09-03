Formula 1 fever to hit Netherlands this weekend

Round 13 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship will be held in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Circuit Zandvoort, near the North Sea coastline, will host the Dutch Grand Prix, which will be raced on 72 laps on a 4.2-kilometer (nearly 2.5-mile) track.

The qualifying laps of the Dutch Grand Prix, returning to the F1 calendar after a gap of 36 years, will start Saturday at 1300GMT, with the race itself is set for the same hour on Sunday.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull-Honda has six race wins, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has four, while Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) have one race victory each so far.

Driver standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 202.5 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 199.5

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 113

4. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 108

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 104

Constructor standings

1. Mercedes 310.5

2. Red Bull: 303.5

3. McLaren: 169

4. Ferrari: 165.5

5. Alpine: 80

AA