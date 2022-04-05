France removes Turkiye from COVID-19 orange list

France has taken Turkiye off its orange list of COVID-restricted countries and moved it to its least-restrictive green list, according to an official announcement.

Turkiye was moved to the green list on March 31, the Turkish Consulate in Paris said in a statement on Tuesday.

Classifying countries according to the health situation and the level of vaccination among the general population, France has color-coded red, orange, and green lists.

No travel restrictions apply to those coming from countries on the green list. Passengers who want to enter France from the green list are only required to have a COVID-19 test unless they have been vaccinated.

People who want to visit France from the orange list and are vaccinated do not need to indicate a reason for entering the country, but they must submit a negative test result.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 6.17 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 493.9 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.​​​​​​