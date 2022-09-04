France rescues nearly 190 migrants trying to cross English Channel

France rescued nearly 190 migrants trying to cross the English Channel, French media reported on Sunday.

Trying to make their way from France to the UK, 186 migrants were rescued by French officials in four different incidents on Saturday, according to the Le Figaro daily newspaper.

Increasing numbers of migrants seeking to reach England attempted to cross the channel in makeshift boats as authorities added extra security to the port of Calais and cross-Channel tunnel, other major routes for migrants.

The sea crossing is particularly dangerous because the Channel is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The number of migrants who tried to cross the channel has significantly increased this year, added Le Figaro, citing French authorities.