France seizes 41 properties of wealthy Russians as part of sanctions

France has seized 41 properties located in Paris and along the scenic French Riviera worth €573 million ($623 million) belonging to wealthy Russians as part of the global sanctions against Moscow’s war on Ukraine, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

In total, the government has seized Russian assets amounting to €23.7 billion ($25.8 billion) including bank accounts, cargo ships, yachts, and jets. The report said it also includes the real estate of €573.6 million ($624 million) as per the current market value.

According to a list released by Directorate General of the Treasury on Wednesday, 41 properties have been frozen. Of these, 6 are in the heart of the capital city Paris, 7 in the Alps, and the rest in the south of France overlooking the Mediterranean coastline, known as the getaway of the rich: St Tropez, Cannes, Villefranche Sur Mer, Antibes, St Barthelemy, St Jean Cap Ferrat, Le Lavandou, and Nice.

A dozen of these properties including Chateau de Croe in Antibes and Villa Gouverneur in Saint-Barthelemy are owned by Russian oligarch and Chelsea football club owner, Roman Abramovich, the Parisian news daily reported.