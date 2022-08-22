French retailer Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products to fight inflation

French supermarket retailer Carrefour on Monday announced that it is freezing prices on 100 own-brand products corresponding to the daily essentials of its customers in an effort to tackle inflation.

The annual inflation rate in France hit 6.1% in July, the highest since July 1985

The move came as the government put further pressure on business to do more on rising prices.

"As of today, and until Nov. 30, the operation 100 products at a fixed price for 100 days will be deployed, in all of its stores in France," Carrefour said.

The decision covers various categories of products, ranging from food (fresh produce, groceries, greengrocers, preserves, appetizers, condiments, cured products, drinks, etc.) and non-food (hygiene products, detergents, clothing, small household appliances, etc.)

Previously, other retailers such as French supermarket group Leclerc froze prices in an attempt to help preserve the purchasing power of French people.