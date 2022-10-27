French unions call for new strikes

Protesters are demanding a 10% hike in wages to keep up with rising inflation.

Two more French unions, CGT and FSU, called for fresh strikes on Thursday to press for higher wages.

Rallies have been planned in Cherbourg, Granville and Saint-Lo cities of the northern region of Normandy, according to a statement on their websites.

The unions have held a string of strikes in the last few weeks in order to demand a 10% hike in wages for public sector employees and a general adjustment to account for inflation.

In September 2022, the inflation rate in France was 5.6% year-on-year.

Hüseyin Demir

