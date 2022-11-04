G-7 commits to helping rebuild Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure

The Group of Seven nations said on Friday that they will help rebuild Ukraine's critical energy and water infrastructure amid ongoing Russian air strikes.

"Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure. We look forward to the 13 December international conference in Paris aimed at supporting Ukraine's civilian resilience, organized by France and Ukraine," the foreign ministers of the world’s biggest developed economies said in a joint statement after their meeting in the German city of Muenster.

"We also welcome the outcomes of the 25 October International Experts Conference in Berlin and remain committed to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine. We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the statement added.

The G-7, the grouping of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the US, and Britain, also reaffirmed "its unwavering commitment to continue providing the financial, humanitarian, defense, political, technical, and legal support Ukraine needs to alleviate the suffering of its people and to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

"We salute the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression, and we are committed to helping Ukraine meet its winter preparedness needs," the ministers said.