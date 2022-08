German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed bilateral and regional issues with the Saudi crown prince in a phone call, a German government spokesman said Tuesday.

The lingering war in Yemen and Ukraine and its global repercussions were also on the agenda of talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said Steffen Hebestreit in a statement.

Cooperation within the framework of G20 and other economy-related issued were also touched upon during the phone call, the statement added.