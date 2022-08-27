German economy minister warns of energy price jumps this winter

Germany's economy minister on Friday warned of energy price jumps this winter due to the volatile market conditions.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Robert Habeck said his government was taking measures to prevent a crisis, insisting that a new levy on natural gas use was necessary.

"We're heading for a jump in energy prices in the winter, which will make the current discussions we're having look smaller," he said.

Despite criticism, Habeck argued that the planned gas levy was needed to help troubled energy companies avoid bankruptcy and to guarantee the security of gas supply.

He rejected calls to drop the planned gas levy but signaled that there could be some changes to the original plans, as critics say profitable energy firms will also benefit from it.