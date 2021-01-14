German economy narrows for 1st time in 11 years

The German economy narrowed 5% in 2020 on a yearly basis, its first contraction in 11 years, according to official preliminary data released Thursday.

The country's economy last narrowed in 2009, by 5.6%, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

Germany in 2019 saw annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates of 0.6% and 1.3% in 2018.

According to Destatis, the industry and services sectors were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, while the construction sector posted a rise.

Destatis said: "The corona pandemic also had a massive impact on foreign trade. Exports and imports of goods and services in 2020 decreased for the first time since 2009."

After appearing in China in December 2019, COVID-19 spread across the globe, killing millions and causing a huge economic fallout.

