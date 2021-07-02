Germany reports 649 new COVID-19 cases, 69 fatalities

Germany reported 649 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to more than 3.72 million.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the death toll from the virus in Germany surpassed 91,000 with 69 new fatalities over the past day.

The number of new cases seen in 100,000 people per week was five, down from six on June 25.

The number of cases decreased from 2,144 on June 11 to 1,076 on June 18 and 774 on June 25.

Some 55.1% of the country’s population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 37.3% have been fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 182.73 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries.

AA