Germany's Merkel says developments in Afghanistan ‘bitter, terrifying’

Recent developments in Afghanistan have been extremely “bitter and terrifying,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference on Monday.

Merkel said the mission in the country had not been successful and paid tribute to the 59 German soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan, as well as those who were injured on the ground.

On evacuations from the country, Merkel said 1,900 of the Afghan support staff who helped the German military had already been brought to Germany and 600 of the remaining 1,500 people had been contacted.

Underlining that the situation at the airport in the capital Kabul is very tense, Merkel said that they hope an A-400-type plane sent for evacuation could land at the airport.

Merkel said that their main goal is to bring those who directly assisted German troops as well as aid neighboring countries with expected refugees.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.

With the collapse of the Afghan government, the safety of Afghan civilians and evacuees is now in the spotlight.

