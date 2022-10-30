Germany summons Iran’s ambassador over security clampdown

Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador to protest against the ongoing security clampdown in the country, an official announced Friday.

“I can confirm at this point that both our ambassador in Tehran and the Iranian ambassador here in Berlin were invited for talks in the respective foreign ministries yesterday,” deputy Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said at a routine weekly news conference in Berlin.

“We have made the position of the federal government very clear,” added Sasse.

This is the third time Iran’s diplomat in Germany has been summoned since the start of the anti-regime protests which were sparked by the Sept. 16 police killing of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

Iran's morality police arrested Amini for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code. She died in police custody.

German-Iranian ties have deteriorated after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a tougher stance on Tehran because of the security crackdown on the protest movement there.

There could be "no business as usual in bilateral relations,” she said, adding her country would tighten entry restrictions on Iranians beyond an already announced EU sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country.

Berlin imposed additional visa restrictions on holders of Iranian service and diplomatic passports. There were also further restrictions on existing business relations with Iranian banks.

Tens of thousands of people also took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday to voice solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.