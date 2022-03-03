Germany to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine: Report

Germany will ship hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, media reports said Thursday.

The Economics Ministry approved the delivery of 2,700 “Strela” anti-aircraft missiles dating back to the Soviet-era, German news agency DPA quoted ministry circles as saying.

These Soviet-made weapons are from the depots of the former East Germany army, the National People's Army (NVA).

Germany had changed course in the Ukraine crisis over the weekend by deciding to equip the Ukrainian military with heavy weapons in its war with Russia.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament.

"In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in its defense against (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's invading army. Germany stands closely on Ukraine's side," he added.

According to DPA, the German Defense Ministry has been checking for days whether and which other weapons can be handed over to Ukraine.

The deliveries now approved by the Economic Ministry are additional weapons of a different design.

On Saturday, the German government decided to deliver 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles from its military stocks to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

German government officials said on Wednesday that the "Stinger" and rocket-propelled grenades had been handed over to Ukraine.

In addition, the NATO partners Netherlands and Estonia were approved to ship weapons to Ukraine that come from German production or East German stocks.