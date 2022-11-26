Germany to label starvation of Ukrainians under Stalin ‘genocide’: Report

The German parliament is planning to adopt a resolution next week to declare the starvation of millions of Ukrainians under Joseph Stalin a “genocide,” local media reported on Friday.

A joint resolution, drafted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s liberal-left coalition and the main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), will be voted on Wednesday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

The resolution describes former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s policies that led to a famine in the 1930s as “crime against humanity” and a “genocide” committed against the Ukrainian people.

The Holodomor tragedy is considered one of the most painful events in the history of Ukraine.

At least 3.9 million people starved to death between 1932 and 1933 as a result of Stalin’s policies and “collectivization” of agriculture, according to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

The Soviet Union implemented the collectivization of its agricultural sector between 1928 and 1940 to integrate individual landholdings and labor into collectively controlled and state-controlled farms.