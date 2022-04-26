Germany to supply Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine: Report

The German government has approved the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the Ramstein Air Base, Lambrecht confirmed that Germany will increase its military support for Ukraine by supplying heavy weapons.

“Yesterday, we’ve decided to support Ukraine with delivering Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, this is exactly what Ukraine needs now, in order to protect its airspace,” she said.

Lambrecht said the government will continue to “explore all possibilities” to further support the Ukrainian military, and will closely coordinate its efforts with the NATO allies.

The government’s decision marked a major policy shift as Berlin so far ruled out sending heavy weapons to Ukraine, fearing a direct military confrontation with Russia.

German defense firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) had announced in February that it could quickly deliver some 50 Gepard tanks from its own stocks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Germany to supply heavy weapons to his country, including tanks, artillery and air defense systems.

