Greece, Israel, Cypriot Greek administration foreign ministers tripartite meeting held in Athens

A tripartite meeting of Greece, Israel and Cypriot Greek administration foreign ministers was held Tuesday in Athens.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, including energy and security issues and the group discussed further strengthening trilateral ties, according to Greek state broadcaster ERT.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Twitter that his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Greek Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides took place during a complicated time.

“There is a war in Europe. Once again, a large & powerful country has invaded a smaller neighbor without any justification. Once again, the ground is soaked with the blood of innocent civilians,” he said.

Maintaining that the war stands to change European and Middle Eastern energy markets, Lapid said the parties are examining further economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy market.

Before the meeting, Lapid and Dendias held a separate meeting.

Lapid detailed on Twitter that he discussed bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on security, commerce, and energy, in that meeting.

Dendias said also the latest developments in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean as well as the Russian war on Ukraine were addressed during his “constructive” meeting with Lapid.