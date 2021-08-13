Greece sees partial Cabinet reshuffle amid forest fires

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis carried out a partial reshuffle of his Cabinet on Friday.

According to Avgi (Dawn), a Greek daily, General Secretary of Economic Policy Christos Triantopoulos will now serve as deputy minister to the prime minister on issues of state aid and recovery from natural disasters.

His main task will be managing the support mechanism for the reconstruction of fire-ravaged areas and aiding citizens who were affected by the forest fires that have ravaged the country since July.

Deputy Minister to Prime Minister Christos-Georgios Skertsos takes over as minister of state with the same responsibilities.

Ioannis Oikonomou, the deputy minister for Rural Development and Food, has been named as deputy minister to the prime minister and government spokesman.

Deputy Minister of Digital Governance Georgios Stylios will now serve as deputy minister of Rural Development and Food.

Deputy Minister to Prime Minister Theodoros Livanios has been named as the new deputy minister of digital governance.

The new ministers will be sworn in on Friday afternoon.

AA