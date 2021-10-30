Greece signs letter of intent with Netherlands for more warships

Giving an impetus to its armament program, Greece signed a letter of intent with the Netherlands for the transfer of more warships to its navy, a France-based military news outlet reported on Saturday.

The letter of intent covers the possible transfer of two M-class frigates and six Alkmaar-class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMV) to the Greek Navy from the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Naval News reported.

The letter of intent was signed on the sidelines of the NATO Conference of National Armaments Directors (CNAD) in Brussels on Wednesday by Aristeidis Alexopoulos, the general director of the Greek defense procurement agency (GDDIA), and Arie Jan de Waard, the director of the Dutch Defense Materiel Organization (DMO).

The Greek Navy already operates 13 frigates, including nine Dutch Kortenaer class, and had ordered three FDI class frigates from France in September.

Moreover, Greece recently has signed multiple big-ticket arms deals with Israel for the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles, with France for purchase of Rafael warplanes, and with the US for the update of its F-16s fighter jets to the latest Viper configuration.​​​​​