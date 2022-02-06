Greek journalist found dead in Cairo: Foreign Ministry

Nikolaou Katsika was correspondent for state news agency AMNA.

A correspondent for Greece’s state news agency AMNA was found dead in Cairo, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, it said Nikolaou Katsika, who also worked for Greek public broadcaster ERT, was found dead on Saturday.

Expressing condolences to the victim's family, the ministry said the Greek consulate in Egypt is in contact with Egyptian authorities.

Further information on circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death was not provided.

