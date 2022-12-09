Healthcare workers protest in Brussels, demand better working conditions

Healthcare workers staged a protest in Brussels on Friday to demand better working conditions.

The march, organized by the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU), run from the Madou metro station to the Schuman roundabout during the EU health ministers' meeting.

Union representatives from Spain, France, Romania, Germany, and the Netherlands gathered to demand better working conditions.

They protested against low wages, lack of funds, burnout, and unsafe working conditions.

"We are demanding that health ministers put our concerns on their agenda. … They do not seem to understand the urgent need to tackle the lack of staff across Europe and the risk that healthcare systems are on the verge of collapse," the EPSU said in a statement.

"Two years ago, millions of Europeans were applauding the ‘heroes’ working in hospital, care homes, clinics … Today these people seem to have been forgotten," the statement added.