Hitler teen fanatic arrested in France for planning terror attack

A Hitler teen fanatic in France was arrested for planning to attack a high school and a mosque, media reports said Saturday.

French daily Le Parisien said the 19-year-old, who the newspaper called “Simon,” planned his attack at the high school where he was a student and a nearby mosque in the Seine-Maritime region in the northwest of the country.

He was detained a few days ago by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) and brought before an anti-terrorism judge on Oct. 1.

The paper said Simon planned the attack for April 20, Hitler's birthday, and before the second round of presidential elections in France.

It said there were 20 knives, at least three guns and 20 notebooks named after Hitler's book, Mein Kampf, or My Struggle, at Simon’s house.

The student described himself as "an extremist who favored Hitler's political line" in notes, it said.

The teen planned a much larger attack than the Columbine High School massacre in Littleton in the US state of Colorado on April 20, 1999, said Le Parisien. That attack killed 13 people.

It said Simon planned the attack because he was repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed by classmates at a young age and he had a list of 30 people targeted.

Simon also accused the government of not fighting “radical Islam” adequately in his plea to police, said the report.

