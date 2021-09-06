Hungary blocks entry of over 1,000 irregular migrants in last 3 days

Security forces in Hungary blocked 1,020 irregular migrants from entering the country over the past three days, police said.

Furthermore, some 2,033 migrants were prevented from entering the country on Aug. 23-29 and 2,318 on Aug. 30-Sept. 5, a police statement said, adding 40 people were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

Hungary has set up a barbed-wire fence at its borders with Serbia and Croatia in an attempt to stop irregular migrants, declaring a state of emergency in border areas and increasing penalties for illegal crossings.

AA