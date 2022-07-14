‘I will be leaving with my head held high,’ says UK premier

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday that he will be leaving “with my head held high.”

Johnson made his comments at his penultimate Prime Minister’s Questions, though he hinted it could be his last.

Last week, he announced to resign triggering a leadership contest in his Conservative Party.

Defended his record, Johnson said: “We got Brexit done,” “we delivered the first vaccine in the world”, and “played a “decisive role in helping to protect the people of Ukraine from the brutal invasion of Vladimir Putin.”

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said Johnson was “totally deluded to the bitter end”, adding: "I really am going to miss this weekly nonsense from him."

Johnson said in response that Starmer had “never come up with an idea”, before paying tribute to his opponent.

"It is possible this will be our last confrontation over this,” Johnson said. "So I want to thank him. I want to thank him for the style in which he's conducted himself.”

"I think it would be fair to say he's been considerably less lethal than many other members of this House,” Johnson joked, referring to members of his own party who forced him from his position.

Johnson said: "It is perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, it is absolutely true, but I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

"I will be leaving with my head held high."

No-confidence vote

Meanwhile, the government announced it would hold a vote of no confidence in itself.

Labour attempted to force a vote yesterday with a version that criticized Johnson, but the government refused, arguing that Johnson had already decided to resign. The decision prompted fury from Labour.

The government will instead hold a vote of no confidence in itself with different wording that would not involve Conservative MPs having to endorse Johnson personally, but simply the government in general instead.

A government spokesman told local media: “Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government in keeping with convention. However, they chose not to.

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the house the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government. The government will always allow time for appropriate house matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people’s everyday lives."