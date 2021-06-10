Italian foreign minister welcomes Ukraine's European aspirations

Italian foreign minister on Thursday said that Italy supports Ukraine's European aspirations.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Luigi Di Maio said Italy is proud to have supported the signing of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

“We are pleased with the results achieved by these agreements,” Di Maio said.

On Sept. 16, 2014, the Ukrainian parliament -- Verkhovna Rada -- and the European Parliament simultaneously approved the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which became effective on Sept. 1, 2017.

The Association Agreement paves the way for Ukraine to join the European Union. It also made possible for Ukrainians a visa-free regime within the Schengen zone.

AA