Italy expels 30 Russian diplomats

Italy is expelling 30 Russian diplomats over “national security” concerns as Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday.

The Russian ambassador to Italy was summoned to the ministry and notified of the decision this morning, Di Maio said, speaking from Berlin to RAI public broadcaster.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed the expulsions.

“This measure, taken in coordination with other European and Atlantic partners, was made necessary by motives related to our national security, in the context of the current crisis situation stemming from the unjustified aggression of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,” Di Maio said.

Italian media quoted Russian state media as saying that Russia would respond in kind to the diplomatic expulsions.