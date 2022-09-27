Italy forming new parliament after elections

Italy, after Sunday’s elections, has been working on the number of seats to be represented by the parties and alliances to form its new parliament, according to local media on Tuesday.

The far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) won 26% as a party, and the right alliance that FdI lead received the 44% of the votes, winning the absolute majority in both houses of the parliament.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the right-wing alliance will have 112 seats in the 200-seat Senate, while the left alliance will have 39 seats.

The 5-Star Movement (M5S), which did not enter the election with any alliance, will have 28 seats, while the "Third Pole" formed by Azione and Italia Viva will have nine seats.

In the 400-seat Lower House, the right alliance will be represented with 235 seats. In contrast, the center-left will receive 80 seats, the 5 Star Movement 51, and the Third Pole 21.

1st session to be held on Oct. 13

The country's new parliament is expected to hold its first session on Oct. 13.

New heads of both houses of the parliament will be elected in the first sessions.

Italian media reported that President Sergio Mattarella intends to initiate political consultations for the formation of a government without delay, following the presidential elections in both houses of the parliament.

Meloni, expected to become premier, working on Cabinet

Reports said the far-right leader and head of FdI Giorgia Meloni, likely to become the prime minister, is working on the names that will take seats in her government.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported that Meloni did not think of giving key ministries such as the Ministry of Interior to Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who fell short of expectations in the elections.

Discussions on change of leadership within Lega also started after the elections where the party got 8.8% of the votes and fell short of expectations.

Although Salvini wants to stay in the party's leadership, former Lega heavyweight Roberto Maroni said: "It's time for a new leader."

Despite becoming the second political party in the elections with 19% of the votes, center-left Democrat Party leader Enrico Letta also said he will not be a candidate for the party leadership at the upcoming party congress.