Italy warns of ‘serious consequences’ over escalation of Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia would risk “serious consequences” from an escalation of the border crisis with Ukraine, Italy warned Monday, following talks with the US and its European allies.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he spoke via videoconference with his US, French, German, British and Polish counterparts and European Union and NATO leaders, and all of them agreed on the need to keep open “a channel of dialogue with Russia to ease tensions.”

But this dialogue should “at the same time clarify the serious consequences that could derive from a further deterioration of the situation,” the Italian leader stressed, indicating that the video call was organized by US President Joe Biden.

During the talks, “support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine was reiterated,” and participants stressed the “importance of maintaining the closest coordination between the allies and the need for a common response,” Draghi added.

According to his statement, the call was attended by Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.