Knife-wielding man shot dead by French police at Paris airport

French police shot dead a knife-wielding man on Wednesday morning at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, according to police statement.

The suspect, an adult male, died on the spot from his wounds.

He was seen threatening security officers in Terminal 2 near Gate 2F at Paris’ major international airport just outside the city lines.

The man was neutralized on the spot after he ceased harassment and was found to be carrying a knife.

In an official statement released on Twitter, Paris Police said: “Demonstrating composure, the police neutralized this morning a threatening individual possessing a knife at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport.”

The police have made no further statement on the details.