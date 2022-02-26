Kyiv mayor extends curfew in Ukrainian capital

The mayor of Kyiv on Saturday extended the curfew in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday.

The prolonged curfew will run from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day “for more effective defense of the capital and security of its people,” Vitali Klitschko said on Twitter.

He warned that people outside between these hours will be considered “members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”

“Please treat the situation with understanding and do not go outside,” Klitschko added.

The previous curfew in the Ukrainian capital was from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day on Saturday, with latest reports indicating clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its western neighbor, but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of trying to install a puppet government, vowing that Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.