Lava from Spanish island volcano reaches ocean

Lava flowing from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma has reached the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, said the Spanish Institute of Oceanography on Wednesday.

After 10 days of the eruption, the lava reached the ocean in an area of cliffs, Marine Geosciences group of the institute said on Twitter, which experts say may cause chemical reactions such as toxic clouds.

"An impressive deposit of more than 50 m (16.4 feet) in height is being generated," it added.

The lava has destroyed nearly 590 buildings and 258 hectares (637.5 acres) of land, while 6,000 people have been evacuated, according to official figures.

On Sept 19, the volcano erupted for the first time in 50 years.

AA