Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Crete Island after Monday's 5.8 quake

A second quake with magnitude 5.4 was recorded at 7.48 a.m. local time (0448GMT) on Tuesday on the island of Crete, after Monday's 5.8 magnitude quake, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 23 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of the city of Heraklion.

So far, no injuries have been recorded but several buildings sustained severe damages sending residents to the streets.

On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the island left one dead and several others injured while it sent people fleeing to the streets from homes, schools.

According to local media, severe damages were reported on several old buildings near the epicenter of the quake, while residents spent the night outdoors in tents and parks as aftershocks measuring up to 4.8 continued to rattle the island.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit the island after his return from Paris.

AA