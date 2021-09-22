Majority of Europeans believe in new cold war with Russia, China: Survey

The majority of European citizens believe that a new cold war is going on with Russia and China, a new study revealed on Wednesday.

According to the survey of the pan-European think tank European Council on Foreign Relations, 62% of Europeans feel that a new cold war has started between the US and China, while 59% of them has similar view about US-Russia relations.

At the same time, most Europeans believe that their own country was not part of the confrontation with Russia or China.

Instead, they thought that EU institutions or Brussels would confront Moscow or Beijing, not their own capitals.

Out of 12 EU member countries participating in the poll, only French and Polish respondents had in plurality the perception that their country was in serious confrontation with Russia.

In Poland and France, 44% and 35% of the people confirmed that their country was in war with Moscow, while only 21% and 33% said the opposite.

With 89% and 91% of respondents agreeing with the statement, Hungarians were the most overwhelmingly convinced that their country was not in a cold war with neither Russia, nor China.

AA