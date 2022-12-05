Moldovan border police find rocket in town bordering Ukraine: Ministry

The Moldovan border police found a rocket near the Ukrainian border, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The rocket fell in an orchard near Brichany town bordering Ukraine, a ministry statement said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police, it said, adding: "The border police increased patrolling and the level of attention in the area of the Briceni and Ocnița inspectorates."

In the last few weeks, Russian missile attacks on Ukraine caused electricity supply interruptions in Moldova.

On Saturday, Moldova’s natural gas company JSC Moldovagaz said it will purchase 5.7 million cubic meters of natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom for the month of December, amid widespread blackouts in the country as Russian strikes were reported in Ukraine.