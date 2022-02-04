NATO chief Stoltenberg appointed Norway central bank governor

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has been named the new governor of Norway’s central bank (Norges Bank).

Stoltenberg was among 22 applicants for the post.

Oystein Olsein, the current governor, said on Friday Stoltenberg cannot take office until around Dec. 1, adding: “But I know that Norges Bank will be in safe hands under the leadership of Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache from 1 March.”

Stoltenberg, 62, holds a postgraduate degree in economics from the University of Oslo.

He served as Norway’s finance minister from 1996 to 1997, followed by two stints as prime minister from 2000 to 2001 and 2005 to 2013.

He took the top NATO post in October 2014 and his tenure runs until the end of September 2022.