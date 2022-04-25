NATO foreign ministers to meet in Berlin

NATO top diplomats will hold an informal meeting in Berlin on May 14-15, the alliance announced on Monday.

"An informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers will be held in Berlin, Germany on 14-15 May, chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg," NATO's spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, said on Twitter.

Following discussions in previous months, the ministers are expected to address the situation in Ukraine, as well as the military bloc's reaction to the changing security environment.

Since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO has activated defense plans and deployed elements of the NATO Response Force.

Military commanders were also tasked with drafting plans to bolster NATO's long-term defense and deterrence posture in the eastern part of the alliance.

The plans would deploy more equipment and supplies on the ground, aircraft, and strengthened air and missile defense systems, as well as carrier ships, submarines, and a significant number of combat ships on a permanent basis.

NATO leaders are expected to give the final green light at their summit to be held in Madrid in June.