NATO provides air support to help Greece fight forest fires

Record number of aircraft deployed to 20 locations within Greek territory, says NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

NATO sent firefighting aircraft and helicopters to Greece to help the country battle blazes, the alliance said on Friday. 

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) said that it is supporting Greece's firefighting efforts for the 11th consecutive year.

"Upon request of the Greece authorities, NSPA has deployed a record number of aircraft to 20 strategic locations within Greek territory," it noted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the NATO Air Command said that alliance air and armed forces are integrating their capabilities to extinguish wildfires raging in countries across allied territory, in a demonstration of NATO solidarity.

