NATO vows ‘determined’ response to attacks against critical infrastructure

NATO promised on Thursday a “united and determined” response to any deliberate attack on its critical infrastructure as it blamed sabotage for the leaks at the Nord Stream pipelines.

In a statement, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, expressed “concern” over the damages to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running under the Baltic Sea.

It asserted that the gas leaks are “the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage” according to the available information.

“Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” the council vowed.

NATO is “committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors,” it added.

Danish authorities confirmed Wednesday that more than half of the gas in the damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines has escaped into the atmosphere.

Sweden’s security service has launched an investigation into the unexplained explosions and leaks in the pipelines, labeling them “aggravated sabotage.”

The Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany, was originally created to double the volume of gas transported directly to Germany. But just as work on the pipeline was completed, Germany decided to cancel it after the start of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which stretches 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) under the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast near St. Petersburg to northeastern Germany, was stopped by Russia following Germany's decision to halt certification of Nord Stream 2.

