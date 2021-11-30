NATO’s support to Ukraine 'unabated', says Germany

Germany has reaffirmed NATO’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia’s increased military presence along the border.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Tuesday ahead of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, that Russia’s military activities are cause for utmost concern for the allies.

“We will look carefully again today at the situation and together send the unambiguous message to the Russian government,” he said.

“NATO’s support to Ukraine is unabated, its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are not up for negotiation. Russia would have to pay a high price for any form of aggression,” he added.

Maas urged Moscow to refrain from any action which can heighten tensions in the region, and called for talks to reduce tensions and discuss de-escalation steps .

Several media outlets reported earlier that the US administration officially warned its NATO allies that Russia may well be planning another invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied these allegation last week saying that “Russia is not going to attack anyone, does not have any aggressive plans.”

NATO officials say that the Russian military activities in Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014, and around the Ukrainian border raise serious questions.

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to destabilize the country in many ways since 2014, and providing military support to the separatist forces in its eastern regions.