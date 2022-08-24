Nearly 1,300 migrants cross English Channel in new record

A record 1,295 migrants crossed the English Channel on Monday, according to the UK’s Defense Ministry.

Navy and border patrol teams intercepted 27 small boats coming from France, each carrying on average 50 migrants, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Monday’s figure was well above last November’s previous single-day record of 1,185.

A total of 6,273 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this August, the second-highest monthly figure after November 2021, when 6,878 migrants made the perilous journey.

The overall number for 2022 currently stands at around 22,500, on course to be double than the 2021 figure.

Earlier this year, the British government unveiled its controversial proposal to deport Channel migrants to Rwanda for processing of their asylum claims.

The plan is on hold due to an ongoing judicial review, but the government has said it is continuing preparations to implement the policy.