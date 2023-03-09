New mosque to be built in Cologne gets approval

The mosque project planned to be built in Germany received approval from the Municipality of Wuppertal.

The mosque project of the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB), which is planned to be built in Wuppertal, Germany, was approved by the Wuppertal City Council.

The construction permit for the mosque, which is planned to be built on an area of 7 thousand square meters in the Elberfeld district of Wuppertal and has modern architectural features, was approved by the city council with a majority of votes.

Wuppertal DITIB Central Mosque Association President Ersin Özcan said that they are planning to build a new mosque as the existing mosque, which has been serving for 41 years, does not meet the needs, and that the construction of this mosque was approved by the municipality as a result of long efforts.

Stating that the construction of the project will begin after the completion of the official procedures, Özcan said that there will be separate sections for women, adults and youth in the new mosque, where 800 people can worship at the same time.

Expressing that the mosque, which will be built on an area of 7 thousand square meters, will have a worship area of 700 square meters, Özcan shared the information that the mosque complex will include an administration room, educational, social and cultural units, training center, conference hall, library and commercial areas, as well as a closed car park.