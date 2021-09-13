Olaf Scholz emerges clear winner of German election TV debate

Social Democrat politician Olaf Scholz kept his position as the favorite to become Germany’s next chancellor after a televised debate on Sunday.

A survey by Infratest dimap, a German institute, found that 41% of the viewers felt that Scholz had been the most convincing, followed by his conservative rival Armin Laschet with 27%.

The environmentalist Green Party’s candidate Annalena Baerbock was seen convincing by 25% of the viewers.

The three candidates vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor faced each other in a live televised debate on Sunday night, two weeks before the national elections on Sept. 26.

The debate was seen as the last chance of Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) to impress voters, as recent polls show support for the CDU/CSU fell to a record low of 19%.

According to the snap polling for public broadcaster ARD, majority of the voters still view Scholz more credible and suitable for the position than his rivals Laschet and Baerbock.

49% of the viewers said after the debate that they believe Scholz is the most competent chancellor candidate, while only 26% found Laschet more competent, and 18% Baerbock.

After 16 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel is quitting active politics this year, and she does not take an active role in the political campaign.

