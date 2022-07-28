Over 104,000 Ukrainians have settled in UK, says government

Over 104,000 Ukrainians have settled in the UK through special visa schemes, British government figures showed on Thursday.

The two visa initiatives are the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

In a statement, the British government thanked the British public for their “generosity and goodwill.”

“We would not be able to welcome 100,000 people from Ukraine to our shores without generous people around the country opening their doors,” Refugees Minister Lord Harrington said.

“It is important that we recognize the selfless work of the public to help Ukrainians integrate into their communities.”

Communities Secretary Greg Clark also thanked “everyone who has offered their homes to people in need.”

“Behind this milestone, however, are 100,000 stories of pain – families split apart and forced to leave their fathers, sons and brothers,” he said.

“That is why we want peace and security in Ukraine so that its brave people can be safe at home again.”