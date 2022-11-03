Over half of Ukrainian refugees in Poland see their living standards rising, says poll

Over half of Ukrainian refugees living in Poland claimed that their living standards have risen since moving west to the country due to the war, according to a survey.

A total of 51.1% of Ukrainian refugees in Poland believe that their standard of living has climbed significantly, said the survey conducted by international employment agency Gremi Personal.

Meanwhile, 36.7% of the participants said their living standards remained the same, while 12.2% said they had worsened.

Some of them who see Poland as a Western country stressed that they are able to buy products in Poland that they cannot afford to buy in their country.

According to official data, nearly 7.5 million Ukrainians migrated to Poland after Feb. 24, when Russia attacked Ukraine. Of these, nearly 5.6 million have since returned to Ukraine, despite the war continuing.