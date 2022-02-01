Pandemic measures hit retail sales in Germany

Real retail sales in Germany decreased by 5.5% in December versus the previous month due to the strong measures against unvaccinated people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data.

Retail sales stood at the same level compared to December 2020, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

Expectation was around a 1.4% monthly decline in retail sales in December.

Destatis said the decrease was related to 2G policies.

As of early December, the country has started to implement the "2G rule" nationwide, allowing only vaccinated and recovered people to have access to shops, restaurants, cinemas, and cultural or sports events.

The German Retail Federation previously criticized 2G policies and asserted that shopping with mask-distancing-hygiene rules is safe.