Poland hosts NATO concert with Turkish singer taking stage

A concert was held in Poland on Monday on the occasion of Armed Forces Day, a national holiday celebrated annually in the country, with Turkish singer Bahar Gelir taking the stage.

The concert, with the theme "Peace," was held in the city of Elblag in partnership with Poland’s public broadcaster TVP and the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

Artists from different NATO member countries took part.

Gelir performed the famous Turkish folk song "Eledim Eledim," which was dedicated to the Turkish soldiers.

She said she was honored to represent Türkiye at the event.